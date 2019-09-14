TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Mexican restaurant El Paso Taco Grill opens second Long Island location, in Copiague

A trio of carnitas tacos at El Paso

A trio of carnitas tacos at El Paso Taco Grill, which just opened a new location in Copiague.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Rebecca Cooney

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Print

Since at least the early 2000s, El Paso Grill has claimed the title of the Little Taco Place That Could, having oft-charmed the residents of Farmingdale with a wide variety of Mexican specialties (tortas, $7.50 and up; soft corn tortilla tacos, $8 and up for three), as well as those of neighboring nations (Salvadoran pupusas, $7.50 for three).

Fans of the modest steam-table-and-store-front establishment will be excited to learn that at long last El Paso Grill has expanded, having opened a second outpost in Copiague a few weeks back.

Hugo Baralas, a manager at the Farmingdale location, informed us that the menus are the same and that the expansion was part and parcel of El Paso’s enduring popularity over the years, despite a few changes of address and the vagaries of Island restaurant-goers.

“Things are going well,” said Baralas of both locations, adding that the El Paso in Copiague will celebrate its official grand opening this weekend.

The new El Paso Grill is at 900 Montauk Hwy. in Copiague, while the original location is at 787 Conklin St. in Farmingdale, 516-752-1872, elpasotacogrill.com.

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
The popular BBQ beef salad, featuring red onion Eatery earns 3 stars with exceptional Thai food
A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Mucver, or zucchini pancakes, are pan fried with West Babylon eatery offers consistent, elegant Turkish dining
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search