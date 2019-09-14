Since at least the early 2000s, El Paso Grill has claimed the title of the Little Taco Place That Could, having oft-charmed the residents of Farmingdale with a wide variety of Mexican specialties (tortas, $7.50 and up; soft corn tortilla tacos, $8 and up for three), as well as those of neighboring nations (Salvadoran pupusas, $7.50 for three).

Fans of the modest steam-table-and-store-front establishment will be excited to learn that at long last El Paso Grill has expanded, having opened a second outpost in Copiague a few weeks back.

Hugo Baralas, a manager at the Farmingdale location, informed us that the menus are the same and that the expansion was part and parcel of El Paso’s enduring popularity over the years, despite a few changes of address and the vagaries of Island restaurant-goers.

“Things are going well,” said Baralas of both locations, adding that the El Paso in Copiague will celebrate its official grand opening this weekend.

The new El Paso Grill is at 900 Montauk Hwy. in Copiague, while the original location is at 787 Conklin St. in Farmingdale, 516-752-1872, elpasotacogrill.com.