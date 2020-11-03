With the election of our lifetimes looming and democracy itself hanging in the balance, is now really the right time to be talking about restaurant deals? Probably not. Even as thousands of Long Islanders exercise their civic duty and vote, wouldn’t encouraging them to do anything else — like, say, score free sliders and discount margaritas — be tantamount to sedition? Perhaps.

Anyway, here goes.

For some, there’s no better place to spend Election Day than the bar of their neighborhood Chili’s. I guess. For what other reason would the baby back rib-leaning temple be offering an OG Presidente margarita for $5? As a bonus, all drinkers will receive an "I Voted Presidente" sticker, which must not be used as a way to pretend you actually voted.

In conjunction with the launch of its new late-night menu, Boston Market will be giving out free sliders, one per guest, on Election Day from 9 p.m. on at each of the Island’s three locations. Sliders at BM? Yup. The fast-casual mainstay is hoping to woo eaters beyond the dinner hour with its sandwichettes, which will be available in chicken Cheddar, turkey Cheddar, chicken chipotle and BBQ meatloaf varieties.

This Tuesday, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a buy-one-get-one free promotion on its popular drumettes. Actually, they offer that every Tuesday, election or not. So harmonic convergence. By the way, the deal only applies to the chain’s traditional wings, not the boneless kind (that’s Thursdays). In other wing news, you won’t be getting Election Day free food from Wingstop, but from now through Nov. 13, you can score free delivery for all orders purchased through the chain’s website or app.

Apparently not convinced that its morning fare was caloric enough, McDonald’s has added blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls and apple fritters to its breakfast menu. And while not strictly speaking election-related, the hamburger chain is offering patrons their choice of sweets for free when they purchase certain coffee drinks through its app. The offer is valid from Election Day through Nov. 9.

And finally, Grubhub. The behemoth delivery service has been criticized for charging exorbitant fees of mom and pop establishments, especially now, when they can least afford it. Consumers seeking to avoid the ethical dilemma created thereby can order takeout directly and pick it up themselves, of course, or they can use Grubhub for the big guys. On Election Day only, several national chains will be offering discounts through the app, among them 7-Eleven (free delivery for all orders $15 and up), Burger King ($3 off orders of $18 and up) and Red Lobster (free delivery for orders over $25). Other restaurants will likely participate. Check the app’s Perk section for updates.