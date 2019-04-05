The Plainview location of Elevation Burger, the fast-casual chain with more than 40 eateries across the country and around the world, has closed. Moving into the space will be Greek Xpress, which has branches in Great Neck and East Rockaway as well as two others in Brooklyn.

It was in the summer of 2017 that Elevation opened near Trader Joe's at 437 S. Oyster Bay Rd., the company’s only Long Island outpost, specializing in grass-fed, organic beef. The burgers also followed halal guidelines.

Elevation's Joe Hafez said the burger joint has moved to the campus of Rutgers University, where he is director of operations. He cited parking issues in Plainview as one of the reasons for the closing.

Hafez said Elevation is negotiating to open this summer at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

The latest Greek Xpress will be the fifth installment in the expanding empire of Jimmy Soursos, who opened his first restaurant in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2013. The Plainview location is scheduled to open in the next couple of months. The Greek Xpress’s menu consists of lots of traditional favorites like souvlaki and gyros, but also includes a number of vegetarian and gluten-free options.



