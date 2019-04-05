TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Long Island's only Elevation Burger closes in Plainview

Elevation Burger, part of a national chain, has

Elevation Burger, part of a national chain, has closed in Plainview. Photo Credit: Newsday/Marjorie Robins

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Print

The Plainview location of Elevation Burger, the fast-casual chain with more than 40 eateries across the country and around the world, has closed. Moving into the space will be Greek Xpress, which has branches in Great Neck and East Rockaway as well as two others in Brooklyn.

It was in the summer of 2017 that Elevation opened near Trader Joe's at 437 S. Oyster Bay Rd., the company’s only Long Island outpost, specializing in grass-fed, organic beef. The burgers also followed halal guidelines.

Elevation's Joe Hafez said the burger joint has moved to the campus of Rutgers University, where he is director of operations. He cited parking issues in Plainview as one of the reasons for the closing. 

Hafez said Elevation is negotiating to open this summer at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

The latest Greek Xpress will be the fifth installment in the expanding empire of Jimmy Soursos, who opened his first restaurant in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2013. The Plainview location is scheduled to open in the next couple of months.   The Greek Xpress’s menu consists of lots of traditional favorites like souvlaki and gyros, but also includes a number of vegetarian and gluten-free options.


 

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The robust shrimp gumbo starts with a dark Jubliant eatery brings a taste of New Orleans to LI
Crunchy barramundi fish tacos are served in crisp New eatery brings a taste of Croatia to LI
Wood-oven roasted chicken, accented with lemon, rosemary and Easygoing Italian eatery offers attentive service
Pan-seared Arctic char rests on a bed of New seafood spot offers contemporary menu, excellent service
Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene