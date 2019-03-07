Grand Stage, the long-anticipated successor to the Empress Diner in East Meadow, is expected to reopen next week.

It had closed after 48 hours.

George Argyris, an owner of the new diner, said that the glittery addition to Hempstead Turnpike experienced "a computer meltdown" that necessitated the shutdown. "I was open for two days."

The seating capacity of the renovated restaurant is 255. "And we had 1,000 people" ready to come in and eat, said Argyris, whose family was associated with the Stage Door Deli in Manhattan. "It was very busy."

So much so that the computer system went down.

And anyone looking for house-cured corned beef, pastrami, and more, currently will be met by a handwritten sign on the glass door advising "Sorry for the inconvenience but due to unforeseen technical issues we are closed till further notice."

"We had to close down to reorganize," he said. "We're' putting in a faster computer."

Grand Stage made its debut at the site occupied by the Empress Diner, which served everything from pancakes to prime rib and sandwiches to chicken Parmigiana since 1955.

The website for the Grand Stage states "A Diner Tradition Reborn," followed by "Launching Soon."

Argyris said he's aiming "to reopen Monday," but added that the required work may take longer.

Grand Stage is at 2490 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow.