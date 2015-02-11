Eric's in Mineola to host opera night

You can face the music in Mineola.

The voices, too.

Eric's Italian Bistro will host opera night at the restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 24. The evening will feature baritone Thomas Stallone, as well as tenor Rinaldo Toglia and soprano Alicia Alexander.

A three-course dinner is included in the opera-night package. The cost is $54.95. Reservations are recommended.

George Echeverria's restaurant earned a 2-1/2-star rating in Newsday in 2013.

Eric's Italian Bistro, 70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola; 516-280-5675.