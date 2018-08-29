TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Espana Tapas & Wine closes in St. James

The meat and cheese platter with assorted cheeses,

The meat and cheese platter with assorted cheeses, meats, olives and peppers at the now-closed Espana Tapas & Winein St. James.  Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

A St. James tapas spot has closed and a new small-plates restaurant is expected to take its place this fall.

Espana Tapas & Wine had operated at 655 Middle County Rd. since at least 2011, serving up dishes such as paella and boquerones. According to a few sources, Saturday night's service was its last. A sign in the window reported that the restaurant was closed and would soon open under new ownership.

This week, chef Nicholas Trovato and his backers begin a six-week renovation of the storefront space for a new restaurant, Husk & Vine, which will focus on small plates pieced together from various regions of the world, as well as a broad selection of bourbons (hence the "husk" in the name) and wines (ditto for "vine").

Trovato comes most recently from the kitchen of The Hamlet Golf & Country Club in Commack, and said he had long ago cemented the idea and menu for a bistro where the focus is on both sustainably sourced ingredients and eclectic small plates. "Give me a Bic lighter and a barbecue, and I can feed 1,000 people," said Trovato.

Among the dishes on Husk & Vine's preliminary menu are cheddar pork cracklings with honey and pickled mustard seed; toro tuna tartare; skewered street corn; and pan-seared Niman Ranch filet mignon with burrata, shaved asparagus salad and cabernet syrup.

Husk & Vine will have 26 seats at the bar, and another 80 between the bar area and dining room; Trovato expects a soft opening in October.
 

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer