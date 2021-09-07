TODAY'S PAPER
The ultimate guide to fall dining on Long Island

Sip wine by the fire pit at Il

Sip wine by the fire pit at Il Giardino in Aquebogue. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Corin Hirsch, Erica Marcus and Scott Vogel corin.hirsch@newsday.com
With the turn of the seasons comes a shift in how Long Islanders can eat out. As summer's beachside eateries wind down, fall's cozy heated patios, pizza gardens and private dining igloos kick back up.

NEW RESTAURANTS TO TRY THIS FALL

PIZZA GARDENS

FALL OUTDOOR DINING EXPERIENCES

RESTAURANTS WITH FIRE PITS

BEER GARDENS

ON THE PUMPKIN TRAIL

