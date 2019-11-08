The North Carolina-based breakfast chain Famous Toastery has had a steady rise and wide-ranging success — but the founders' native stomping grounds, Long Island, is so far not part of that story.

Earlier this fall, the year-old Famous Toastery inside the Mayfair Shopping Center in Commack closed its doors. A sign still hanging on the front door announces the closure and seems to express heartfelt regret: "Born on Long Island, we were excited to bring our breakfast, brunch and lunch specialties to all of you," it reads. "While it didn't work out, we are proud of the food and service we provided over the past year."

The note, signed by founders Robert Maynard and Brian Burchill, invites people to one of their 30 other locations, "if you ever come to the Carolinas." (Famous Toastery's PR firm did not respond to a request for comment).

Maynard and Burchill are childhood best friends who grew up in Centereach before opening the original Famous Toastery in Huntersville, North Carolina, in 2005. Famous Toastery's menu blends breakfast and lunch dishes from both north and south, such as bagels with a schmear and biscuits and gravy with eggs. Some (including the Commack location) have full bars.

The Commack spot, in a building managed by Levin Management, was first announced in 2016, but permitting issues delayed the opening until last year. Earlier in 2019, Entrepreneur magazine ranked Famous Toastery as one of its top food franchises; the Famous Toastery site is still touting franchise opportunities for those who "have $250,000 in liquid cash and a net worth of $500,000 or more."