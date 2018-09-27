TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

FAN Chinese Cuisine opens in Deer Park

Soup dumplings are among the appetizers at FAN

Soup dumplings are among the appetizers at FAN Chinese Cuisine in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

The little strip mall at the intersection of Commack Road and Long Island Avenue in Deer Park is having quite the gastronomic year. Hot on the heels of Right Coast Taqueria and Deccan Spice Indian restaurant comes FAN Chinese Cuisine, which takes over the spot that used to be Iron Chef.

It’s a bright, modern little eatery with an eager-to-please staff. The large menu is largely Sichuan (sliced ox tendon in chili sauce, wontons in hot chili sauce, cumin lamb, ma po tofu, spicy fish fillet with Sichuan peppercorn, spicy hot pots) with some detours around China (Taiwanese braised-beef noodle soup, Shanghai-style soup dumplings) as well as into the Chinese-American repertoire (egg rolls, General Tso’s chicken, beef with broccoli). Most starters range from $3.95 to $12.95; most mains from $10.95 $22.95.

FAN Chinese Cuisine is at 534 Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-586-6888, fanchinesecuisine.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer