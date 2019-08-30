Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial finale of summer. It's back to basics. And in Nassau and Suffolk that includes pizza and pasta. Here are three reliable restaurants for them and more.

Fanatico in Jericho is related to Emilio's in Commack. The newer eatery presents a similar menu, beginning with savory pizzas; Recommended: the "flame" pizza, with cherry peppers and spicy sausage, grandpa pizza, white pizza, stuffed pizza with either meat or vegetables, rigatoni Bolognese, linguine with white clam sauce, meat and cheese lasagna, limoncello fettuccine, rice balls, fried mozzarella with pesto drizzle, "Mamma Mia" meatball appetizer, fusilli campagnola with spicy sausage and broccoli rabe, red snapper Livornese, sole oreganata, macaroni and cheese. Moderate.

Fanatico, 336 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-932-5080, fanatico-restaurant.com

Gino's of Williston Park has been preparing excellent Italian and Italian-American specialties since 1979. The union of pizzeria and restaurant is a go-to mainstay. Recommended: all pizzas, especially Sicilian, grandma, Margherita, white and asparagus; calzones; hero sandwiches; escarole and beans; pasta e fagioli; Caprese salad; hot antipasto; rigatoni with sausage and broccoli rabe; pasta piselli; linguine with olive oil and garlic; lasagna; eggplant and chicken Parmigiana; Italian cheesecake. Moderate.

Gino's of Williston Park, 628 Willis Ave., Williston Park, 516-746-2860, ginosofwillistonpark.com

Satelite Pizza in Bayport is known for its giant, 30-inch pie, on which you can put a message in garlic knots. That's only the start at this bastion of hearty fare. It has been in business since 1974. Recommended: Sicilian, grandma, white, stuffed, and deep-dish "old world" Sicilian marinara pizzas; calzones; panini; zeppole; hero sandwiches; lasagna, manicotti, and stuffed shells; fettuccine Bolognese; scungilli and calamari fra diavolo; chicken Parmigiana and chicken Sorrentino. Moderate.

Satelite Pizza, 799 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-472-3800, satelitepizza.com