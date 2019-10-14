During Farmingdale Restaurant Week, participating restaurants are offering an array of deals ranging from price-fixed three-course menus (from $19.95 to $29.95) to 15% off regular-priced checks (at Lotus Restaurant) to a cheese pizza, 12 garlic knots, salad and a 2-liter soda for $24.99 (at Main Street Pizza).

There are nearly 20 restaurants taking part in this year’s weeklong event, which runs from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 during which diners can choose from Italian, Asian, Mexican and New American fare, just to name a few.

Promotions are valid during dinner hours only, but on Saturday night diners must be seated by 7 p.m. to take part in the offer, except at 317 Main Street which asks diners to be seated by 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Here are some highlights. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit farmingdalerestaurantweek.com.

Caracara Mexican Grill (354 Main St.): The already moderately priced eatery is offering a three-course dinner for $29.95 that includes your choice of appetizer (such as Caracara salad, rollitos de pollo (crispy chicken ﬂutes, crema, salsa rojo and cotija cheese) and tortilla soup); your choice of entree (such as enchiladas Suizas (pulled chicken baked in a tomatillo cream topped with melted Chihuahua cheese), vegetable enchiladas (corn, onion, mushroom, spinach, yellow pepper and habanero-cream salsa), chicken tacos and shrimp tacos; and your choice of dessert (tres leches cake, brownie or churros). More info: 516-777-2272, caracaramex.com

Library Cafe (274 Main St.): Here, expect a three-course meal for $29.95 that includes soup du jour, Caesar salad, a mozzarella and tomato platter or tossed green salad as a first course. Marinated skirt steak, fish tacos, spinach ravioli and chicken bruschetta as a second course; and homemade apple crisp, chocolate mousse cake and New York cheesecake as a third course. More info: 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com

317 Main Street (317 Main St.): Diners can get a taste of what it’s like to eat a meal —three courses for just $29.95 — by “Chopped’” winner Eric LeVine at this new gastropub, which is also backed by next-door neighbor The Nutty Irishman. The Restaurant Week menu has not yet been released, but diners can expect to eat artisanal comfort foods. More info: 516-445-6577, 317mainstreet.com

Vintage (185 Main St.): Two glasses of wine and any tapas is yours for just $22 at this wine bar and bistro. It serves 40 types of wine and its menu features more than 25 tapas, including mushroom risotto cakes, lobster sliders, short rib raviolis and empanadas. Minimum of two people. More info: 516-586-8833, vintagewinebarbistro.com

Vespa Italian Kitchen and Bar (282 Main St.): This stylish trattoria has a menu stacked with classic Italian-American dishes and Southern Italian specialties, too. And, this week, its allowing its customers to enjoy a three-course meal, which has not yet been released, for just $29.95. More info: 516-586-8542, vespaitaliankitchen.com