So, you’re moving through the holiday shopping at a record pace. Either to take a break or to refuel in a hurry, sushi specialists are the right, calming destination. Here are three very good ones.

110 Japan in Huntington Station is near the Walt Whitman Shops. The sprawling spot works well whether you’re solo or with a larger group. Recommended: all sashimi and nigirizushi; tempuras; Japanese spring rolls; combo of spicy tuna, yellowtail, and salmon rolls; lemongrass hot-and-sour soup; sliders of Kurobuta pork or Beijing duck; Tokyo-style crisp chicken; pan-seared wild striped bass. $$-$$$

110 Japan, 179 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-673-6666, 110japan.com

Ginza rises like a temple in Massapequa. The seafood is excellent, especially imports from Tokyo’s Tsukiji market. Recommended: steamed shrimp dumplings; yellowtail jalapeno; combination of tuna with guacamole, salmon with citrus-tomato salsa, yellowtail with mango salsa; all sashimi and nigirizushi, especially horse mackerel, jumbo sweet shrimp, golden bigeye snapper, and fatty tuna. $$-$$$

Ginza, 45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa, 516-882-9688, ginzali.com

Nagashima in Jericho will appeal to purists. The sushi and sashimi stand out, but the kitchen also excels with cooked fare. Recommended: all sashimi and nigirizushi; create-your-own sushi rolls; seaweed salad; shrimp-and-vegetable tempura; grilled yellowtail collar; udon and soba noodles; Tokyo spring rolls; sukiyaki; salmon teriyaki; salmon tataki; miso black cod; tonkatsu; beef negimaki. $$-$$$

Nagashima, 12 Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-338-0022, nagashimali.com