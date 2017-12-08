TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Morning
Overcast 38° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

110 Japan in Huntington Station and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

The chef's choice, or omakase, of sashimi and

The chef's choice, or omakase, of sashimi and sushi, with fatty tuna, maguro tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and crab meat is a stylishly presented main course at 110 Japan in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Newsday / Yvonne Albinowski

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

So, you’re moving through the holiday shopping at a record pace. Either to take a break or to refuel in a hurry, sushi specialists are the right, calming destination. Here are three very good ones.

110 Japan in Huntington Station is near the Walt Whitman Shops. The sprawling spot works well whether you’re solo or with a larger group. Recommended: all sashimi and nigirizushi; tempuras; Japanese spring rolls; combo of spicy tuna, yellowtail, and salmon rolls; lemongrass hot-and-sour soup; sliders of Kurobuta pork or Beijing duck; Tokyo-style crisp chicken; pan-seared wild striped bass. $$-$$$

110 Japan, 179 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-673-6666, 110japan.com

Ginza rises like a temple in Massapequa. The seafood is excellent, especially imports from Tokyo’s Tsukiji market. Recommended: steamed shrimp dumplings; yellowtail jalapeno; combination of tuna with guacamole, salmon with citrus-tomato salsa, yellowtail with mango salsa; all sashimi and nigirizushi, especially horse mackerel, jumbo sweet shrimp, golden bigeye snapper, and fatty tuna. $$-$$$

Ginza, 45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa, 516-882-9688, ginzali.com

Nagashima in Jericho will appeal to purists. The sushi and sashimi stand out, but the kitchen also excels with cooked fare. Recommended: all sashimi and nigirizushi; create-your-own sushi rolls; seaweed salad; shrimp-and-vegetable tempura; grilled yellowtail collar; udon and soba noodles; Tokyo spring rolls; sukiyaki; salmon teriyaki; salmon tataki; miso black cod; tonkatsu; beef negimaki. $$-$$$

Nagashima, 12 Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-338-0022, nagashimali.com

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch
The mixed momo plate at Everest Himalayan Cuisine LI’s first Nepali eatery offers peak hospitality
Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood
Iskender kebab comes to the table sizzling in Opulent new Turkish eatery needs to up its game
At Besito in West Islip, pork costilla tacos Mexican chainlet keeps winning formula at third location
Cauliflower cheddar tots are gooey and cosseting, and Gastropub offers oversized portions, erratic service