One of 2017’s most hotly anticipated restaurants finally has an opening date: Jan. 10, 2018.

It’s been well over a year since Jesse Schenker started planning 2 Spring, the aptly named eatery that takes over the building at that address, long the home of Oyster Bay fixture Cafe Al Dente. But the gut renovation is finally finished, the permits are in place, and reservations are being taken.

Schenker (and his young family) moved to Oyster Bay after a very successful run in New York City. Named one of the country’s best young chefs in 2011 by both Forbes and Details magazines, he ran two well-regarded restaurants, The Gander and Recette (both now closed). In 2012, he vanquished Chef Geoffrey Zakarian in an Iron Chef plantain battle.

2 Spring is owned by local residents Claudia and Michael Taglich. The sleek dining room, in warm shades of wood and brick, is a fitting showcase for the chef’s concise, contemporary menu featuring appetizers such as cod fritters with lamb ragu and curry aioli, small plates such as linguine and clams with shellfish bisque and large plates such as spicy lobster with harissa, bread pudding and carrot sauce.

With this new opening, the perennially underperforming Gold Coast town of Oyster Bay looks to be entering a restaurant golden age. 2 Spring follows on the heels of two excellent Italian restaurants, Autentico (February 2016) and Osteria Leana (May 2016) and the second location of the exceptional sushi bar Nikkei of Peru (January 2017).

2 Spring is at 2 Spring St., Oyster Bay, 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com.

Call for reservations, email reservations@2springstreet.com or book online at 2springstreet.com/reservations.

