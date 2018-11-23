TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
20° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Vegan restaurant 3 Brothers Italian Kitchen closes in Albertson

Oyster mushroom "calamari" at 3 Brothers Vegan

Oyster mushroom "calamari"  at 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe in Copiague, which was also on the menu at the now-closed Albertson location. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

For nearly a decade, the 3 Brothers chainlet of vegan pizzieria-slash-restaurants has seemed unstoppable. Now, the most recent location in the mini-empire has closed down after seven months.

3 Brothers Italian Kitchen opened on Willis Avenue in Albertson in April as a joint venture between Alban Estafa and Heskell Khozouri-Zadeh. It had 45 seats and, like its cousin restaurants, dual vegan and non-vegan menus whose plant-based twists on Italian classics included oyster-mushroom "calamari," seitan scarpariello and pizzas topped with melted cashew-based mozzarella. 

It was the fifth location of a loosely affiliated restaurant group that began in 2009, when chef Jay Astafa introduced plant-based dishes at his family’s Farmingdale restaurant, 3 Brothers Pizza Cafe. Locations followed in Copiague, Rockville Centre and Lynbrook, all still open.

Vegan eaters still have a few local spots to get their plant-based treats: About a mile away, on Hillside Avenue in Williston Park, is Sweet to Lick Vegan Bakery, and its adjacent supermarket, Sweet to Lick: The Market.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

The Jerk chicken sandwich is made with grilled Nonprofit eatery offers unfussy menu, fun cocktails
Salt and pepper shrimp have a delicate cornstarch Chinese spot appeals to all with Americanized, authentic menu
Savory "Sunday sauce" includes braciola, meatball and sausage LI spot carefully balances Italian, steak-and-chop house cuisines
Tonkotsu pork ramen at Stirling Sake in Greenport. LI eatery stands out with creative Japanese menu
Grilled red snapper for two is one of New Greek restaurant aces whole grilled fish
Taiwanese steamed pork buns are finished with cilantro LI Chinese eatery offers authentic, vivid tastes