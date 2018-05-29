When Gurney's, the landmark Montauk resort, acquired the Montauk Yacht Club, also a longtime East End destination, earlier this month, major changes were expected.

It has started with the rebranding of the club's main restaurant, Coast Kitchen, the most recent eatery there. It has been succeeded by 32 Star, a more streamlined but very good spot that's expected to last through this season.

A major overhaul of the yacht club is planned by Gurney's starting after Labor Day. As part of that renovation, 32 Star is expected to be succeeded by a Mediterranean-style restaurant where the specialties are to include whole fish.

The temporary occupant, 32 Star, is a satisfying restaurant, with a more limited menu than the one at Coast Kitchen. Exit cioppino, littleneck clam chowder, watermelon salad and the house-cured salmon poke.

Tasty choices now include a mini-clambake starring an excellent, steamed lobster; light and fine grilled local fluke; fish and chips made with cod; and a surf-and-turf main course of filet mignon and lobster tail. Main courses range from $24 to $54.

The top appetizers are tuna tartare, baked stuffed clams, and slightly spicy, Rhode Island-style calamari. Openers are in the $12 to $21 range.

32 Star is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; and 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-3100, ext. 4, montaukyachtclub.com