The bad news: One of Long Island’s few Korean restaurants has closed. Koreana, adjacent to H&Y Market in Hicksville was a reliable source for sweet-spicy fried chicken, mandu dumplings and other hearty Korean specialties.

The good news: The space has been taken over by the owners of Syosset’s Beijing House, one of Newsday’s Top 10 Chinese restaurants.

Like Beijing House, 365 Noodle Bar and Grill serves the cuisine of Northern China, and focuses less on stir-fried dishes and more on casual eats: noodles, sauteed and in soup; dumplings, boiled and pan-fried; soups and stews served in sizzling bowls; barbecued skewers and Chinese flatbreads.

The restaurant’s decor is essentially unchanged; even the tables with inset hibachi grills remain.

365 Noodle Bar and Grill is at 478 Plainview Rd., Hicksville, 516-932-4690.