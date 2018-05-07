TODAY'S PAPER
8 Ramen opens in Rockville Centre

Shoyu ramen is among the Japanese noodle dishes on the menu at 8 Ramen in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
LI ramen is adding another notch to its belt with 8 Ramen, newly opened in Rockville Centre. It follows hard on the heels of Teinei Ya, which debuted last month in Great Neck.

The shop has the same ownership as Tum Thai Cuisine, less than a block away. (Tum Thai recently opened a second location in Huntington.) The name is derived, somewhat cryptically, from the address at 17 S. Park Ave.: 1 + 7 = 8.

The menu includes nine noodle dishes, including classic shoyu ramen (noodles in a soy broth), miso ramen (in miso broth), tonkotsu ramen (in a rich pork broth), vegetarian garden ramen and a dipping ramen (the noodles are served nude with a miso dipping sauce), all of which are $12. Tom yam lobster ramen and ramen by the sea (with snow crab, shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid) are $29 and $32, respectively.

There are also appetizers such as gyoza dumplings,  takoyaki (octopus balls, no jokes please), shrimp tempura, grilled Chinese sausage and fried oysters. Most are $8.

The small space is unusually attractive, with bleached-wood communal tables and lots of greenery suspended from the walls and ceiling.

8 Ramen is at 17 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-632-8288, 8-ramen

