Acacia, a popular restaurant-lounge across the street from Huntington’s Paramount concert hall, has closed. It opened in 2013, and received 2½ stars from Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti, who praised its array of internationally inspired mussel pots.

In June 2016, Acacia was the site of a stabbing early one Saturday morning. The victim, from Maryland, was taken to Huntington Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to his face, according to Newsday.

The venue’s liquor license expired on March 31, 2018. A representative for the restaurant said it had been sold, but gave no other details.