TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Al-Nawaab Sweets & Restaurant in Elmont serves paya

The goat paya, a traditional Pakistani stew at

The goat paya, a traditional Pakistani stew at Al-Nawaab Sweets & Restaurant in Elmont. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pervaiz Shallwani

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
Print

The latest case in point, Al-Nawaab Sweets & Restaurant in Elmont, where I recently was delighted to find paya, a hearty meat stew popularly served by Muslims in India and Pakistan during festivals and special occasions. 

Paya or payaa, means leg in hindi and urdu and is literally that, meaty leg bones — typically goat, beef or lamb — that have been slow-cooked with spices until the marrow marries with the meat to form a silky stew. 

At Al-Nawaab, which opened a year ago, the menu advertises that paya, either goat or beef, both $9.99, is a weekend special but can often be found on the weekdays. 

The restaurant, located on a stretch of growing halal eateries also features more traditional items such as kabobs, curries and a section of the menu that is dedicated to all-American halal fare, including burgers and wings. 

And then there are the sweets, a long L-shaped counter where a kaleidoscope of sugary fare is available by the pound. 

Al-Nawaab Sweets & Restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

721 Elmont Rd., Elmont; 516-285-9222, alnawaab.com

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu
Arroz con mariscos at The Inkan in Garden Charming eatery brings a taste of Peru to LI
New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking
Soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable fricassee are a Charming country inn on LI earns 3 stars
Hummus topped with chopped grilled lamb is garnished Pride, passion distinguish new Middle Eastern spot