You’ve seen him on TV from "30 Rock" to "Saturday Night Live," in movies from "The Hunt for Red October" to "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation," heard him on his podcast, "Here’s the Thing." Now experience Alec Baldwin live on Long Island as he emcees the eighth annual Long Island Hospitality Ball in Woodbury.

The ball, which benefits the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, will be held on Monday, June 25, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Carol M. Baldwin, materfamilias of the acting Baldwin brothers, is a cancer survivor whose charity has donated more than $5 million to medical research. The LIHB was founded in 2011 by Keith Hart, veteran LI hospitality and cancer survivor.

Sprawling all over the club and, weather permitting, the resort-style pool area, will be tasting tables staffed by more than 100 local restaurants, bakeries, caterers and beverage merchants including buzzy newcomers such as One North Mediterranean Soul (Jericho), Cena 081 (Westbury) and Vienna (Roslyn).

Back again this year are The Brixton (Babylon), Schmear Bakery & Market (Port Washington), Tutto Pazzo (Huntington), Besito Mexican (Roslyn, Huntington, West Islip), Chris & Tony’s (Syosset), George Martin restaurants (Merrick, Rockville Centre and Syosset, Great River, Massapequa Park), K. Pacho (New Hyde Park), Limani (Roslyn), Pop’s Seafood Shack (Island Park), Teller’s and Verace (Islip), Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Verde Kitchen & Cocktails (Bay Shore) and Torta Fina (Commack and Babylon).

The evening’s honorees are Janine Dion, senior vice president at Crest Hollow Country Club; Martin Crane, general manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Gil Travalin (posthumous), the prominent LI sommelier who died last year. The Ed Lowe Media Award will be presented to Nada Marjanovich, publisher and editor of LI Pulse Magazine.

Entertainment will be provided by DJs, cover bands and Patchogue’s own Christian Guardino, who earned a “golden buzzer” to make it to the quarterfinals of "America’s Got Talent" in 2017 (but was eliminated in the semifinals). In addition to Alec, Daniel and Billy Baldwin are scheduled to appear.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $135 per person and include unlimited food and drink. Purchase them online or at The Refuge in Melville, Argyle and Barrique in Babylon, Tony Cuban in Freeport, Tutto Pazzo in Huntington.

If the event does not sell out, tickets will be $175 at the door. For more information go to longislandhospitalityball.org.

The Crest Hollow Country Club is at 8325 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury.