LI chefs react to the death of Anthony Bourdain

As news broke about the suicide of Anthony Bourdain Friday morning, chefs across Long Island reacted to the death of a man who changed the way America viewed their profession.

Adam Kopels, chef-owner of 18 Bay in Shelter Island

“Kitchen Confidential” changed the entire dining culture in America. Everyone read that book, and all of a sudden everyone was interested in what happened in a restaurant kitchen. It was sexy, exciting, dangerous. Serious-minded chefs of the era didn’t appreciate that gritty view of what we do — they thought it was a “Spinal Tap” version of what we do—but I didn’t think the book did that at all.

Bourdain was never known for his cooking. It wasn’t his cooking that influenced other chefs. He used his position to be a champion for American chefs. Eric Ripert. Daniel Boulud. He used his show “No Reservations” to connect the public with their own chefs. One episode, he and Daniel went to France and visited the home Daniel grew up in, cooked with Daniel’s parents. That is the American kitchen’s connection with France.

Elizabeth Ronzetti, chef-owner of 18 Bay in Shelter Island

Then, with his book “Parts Unknown,” he exposed Americans to dining cultures all over the globe. What could be more powerful than sitting at a dining table in Iran and talking to regular people. He had been given the gift of communication. He was someone who traveled the world, saw all this iniquities and hardship. He must have known how fortunate he was — and yet, there must have been a lot of pain. It’s just a huge loss.

