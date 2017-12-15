The super-boozy drink invented at Babylon’s Oak Beach Inn and immortalized in television, film and song has entered a new life cycle: Long Island Iced Teas are being poured for $1 a pop at participating Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bars through the month of December.

Applebee’s version of the high-proof drink, called Dollar L.I.T., combines rum, vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec and sour mix over ice in a 10-ounce mug. Whether you can drink more than one or two, and still stay coherent, is a question.

Former OBI bartender Robert “Rosebud” Butt invented Long Island Iced Tea one night in the summer of 1972. He and his fellow bartenders were asked to come up with a way to use an oversupply of triple sec during a contest. “After mixing and throwing out a few things, I put together what we always had: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, ready-made sour mix and the triple sec,” Butt told Newsday in 2012. “A squirt of Coca-Cola and I told my partner, ‘This tastes pretty good. I’m done.’ ”

Butt won the contest, and went on to make thousands of Long Island Iced Teas before he retired.