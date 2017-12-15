TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Morning
Overcast 26° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Applebee’s offering $1 Long Island Iced Tea till end of year

Participating Applebee's are offering $1 Long Island Iced

Participating Applebee's are offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas, called Dollar L.I.T., for the month of December. Photo Credit: Applebee’s

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The super-boozy drink invented at Babylon’s Oak Beach Inn and immortalized in television, film and song has entered a new life cycle: Long Island Iced Teas are being poured for $1 a pop at participating Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bars through the month of December.

Applebee’s version of the high-proof drink, called Dollar L.I.T., combines rum, vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec and sour mix over ice in a 10-ounce mug. Whether you can drink more than one or two, and still stay coherent, is a question.

Former OBI bartender Robert “Rosebud” Butt invented Long Island Iced Tea one night in the summer of 1972. He and his fellow bartenders were asked to come up with a way to use an oversupply of triple sec during a contest. “After mixing and throwing out a few things, I put together what we always had: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, ready-made sour mix and the triple sec,” Butt told Newsday in 2012. “A squirt of Coca-Cola and I told my partner, ‘This tastes pretty good. I’m done.’ ”

Butt won the contest, and went on to make thousands of Long Island Iced Teas before he retired.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery
Eggs Benedict with arugula, roasted tomatoes and avocado, New eatery offers all-day breakfast with panache
Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch
The mixed momo plate at Everest Himalayan Cuisine LI’s first Nepali eatery offers peak hospitality
Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood
Iskender kebab comes to the table sizzling in Opulent new Turkish eatery needs to up its game