Sandwich fans looking for a lunchtime game-changer can venture into new fast-food territory when the hard-to-find Arby’s venison sandwich goes on sale for the first time on Long Island starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The loaded, 5.5-ounce thick-cut venison steak sandwich will be sold at Long Island’s Arby’s in Bellmore, Lindenhurst, the Broadway Mall food court in Hicksville and the new drive-through in East Meadow.

Venison sandwiches, which celebrate the opening of hunting season around the country, will be on menus at all of the chain’s 3,300 national locations, Arby’s spokesman Michael Vizza said. The venison is New Zealand farm-raised, grass-fed, red deer.

Marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked for three hours, the steak is served with crispy onions and Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries, on a toasted roll. The sandwich alone costs $7. It will be available while supplies last.

But you’ll probably need to line up early because the venison sold out within hours when it was offered in March at the restaurant’s Manhattan store on 23rd Street, Vizza said.

“We expect it to go the first day at locations across the country,” Vizza said.

At the Lindenhurst shop, a worker said it will be sold one to a customer and only in an $8.49 combo.

How does it taste? Says Vizza: “It’s not overly gamy, but you definitely can tell you are eating something that doesn’t taste like regular steak.”

Arby’s, 2080 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-222-1232; 409 E. Sunrise Hwy., Bellmore, 516-308-4535; Broadway Mall food court, 516-681-8188; 100 Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst, 631-450-4448.