Billing itself as “modern American buffet and sushi,” DuMont’s has taken over the sprawling Long Beach restaurant that used to be Saverio’s pizzeria and, before that, Spiaggia.
A wedding-worthy buffet table offers platter after platter of sushi, plus hot Asian dishes (such as shumai, gyoza, spring rolls, tempura, teriyaki, mayonnaise shrimp and fried rice) as well as mussels marinara, vegetable linguine, baked salmon, barbecued ribs, beef with mushroom, king crab legs, Caprese salad and watermelon slices.
Lunch is served every day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pricing is a little tricky: Lunch is $12.95 a person except on Sunday. Dinner is $20.95 Monday to Thursday and $22.95 on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, both lunch and dinner are $22.95.
DuMont’s is at 40 E. Park Ave, Long Beach, 516-992-2222, dumontsbuffet.com
