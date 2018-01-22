Avocados Mexican-American Grill closes in Commack
Avocados, the casual Mexican-American grill, has closed in Commack.
On its website, the Commack ownership announced that it would be moving the restaurant to Lakeland Avenue in Bohemia in a couple of months.
Currently, an Avocados eatery is open in Bayport, at 955 Montauk Hwy., 631-419-6333.
The grill is known for its empanadas, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, tacos, wraps, and nachos. No dish is more than $11.51.
The departed Avocados in Commack was situated at 2188 Jericho Tpke.