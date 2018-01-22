Avocados, the casual Mexican-American grill, has closed in Commack.

On its website, the Commack ownership announced that it would be moving the restaurant to Lakeland Avenue in Bohemia in a couple of months.

Currently, an Avocados eatery is open in Bayport, at 955 Montauk Hwy., 631-419-6333.

The grill is known for its empanadas, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, tacos, wraps, and nachos. No dish is more than $11.51.

The departed Avocados in Commack was situated at 2188 Jericho Tpke.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.