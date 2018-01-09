TODAY'S PAPER
B. Greek Kitchen opens in Lynbrook

B. Greek Kitchen is a new Greek restaurant

B. Greek Kitchen is a new Greek restaurant in Lynbrook. Photo Credit: B. Greek Kitchen

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
A chic, casual Greek restaurant has opened in the northern reaches of Lynbrook’s business district. B. Greek Kitchen takes over the vacant space that was most recently the Peruvian restaurant Pollos Cuzco.

The restaurant is a family affair, owned by Pete Belesis and run by sons Ioannis and George. (The elder Belesis also owns the long-running New York Luncheonette on East 50th Street in Manhattan.)

The menu blends Greek classics (gyro, souvlaki, moussaka) with innovative mash-ups (a Greek chicken quesadilla). On the salad front, there’s what most Americans think of as Greek salad (romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves, feta, olives) as well as the two most common salads in Greece, horiatiki (no lettuce, dressed with olive oil) and prasini (chopped romaine, scallions and dill).

Starters and salads range from $6.50 to $10.50; gyro and souvlaki sandwiches are $7.95, platters are $13.95. Mains are all less than $20.

B. Greek Kitchen is located in the two-story building that’s right next to the immense new Regal Cinemas 13-screen theater, due to open this year.

B. Greek Kitchen is at 323 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-837-3121.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

