TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 39° Good Morning
Overcast 39° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Bacon & Barrels event coming to That Meetball Place in Farmingdale

A variety of bacon-inspired dishes will be served

A variety of bacon-inspired dishes will be served Jan. 28 at That Meetball Place in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStock / David Kadlec

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

If they’re not quite as cozy as chocolate and peanut butter, bacon and whiskey have a close affinity — and, according to That Meetball Place, overlapping fan bases. That’s the reasoning behind Bacon & Barrels, a bash coming to the Farmingdale gastropub on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The kitchen will be preparing a variety of bacon-inspired noshes, such as bacon mac and cheese, Vietnamese bacon-banh-mi sliders, pork-belly sliders, bacon-wrapped franks, bacon caramels and more. Kannoli Kings of Massapequa will be supplying savory bacon-stuffed cannoli, and Popei’s Clam Bar of Coram will bring seafood-bacon bites.

To drink: Hudson Whiskey, a Hudson Valley distillery, will be sampling three whiskeys: Baby Bourbon (“expressively wood, superbly smoky, with mellow notes of vanilla and caramel”), Manhattan Rye (“vibrantly bold, spicy and backwoods rustic, with a smidgen of honey and coconut”) and Single Malt (“intensely deep, woody character with dulcet tones of vanilla wafer and spice”). There will also be a cash bar with a special menu of bacon-inspired cocktails.

Gary Sellers Band will provide live music all day.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door, and entitle the bearer to unlimited food. Buy tickets at the restaurant.

That Meetball Place is at 206 Main St, Farmingdale, 516-586-8880, thatmeetballplaceli.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Khao Soi, served at Simply Thai in Copiague, Thai eatery offers warm service, authentic cooking
Bucatini all'Amatriciana, a favorite dish from the Lazio Lavish new eatery offers popular Italian classics
A lobster grilled cheese sandwich oozes with melted Revamped night spot offers surprisingly good eats
Sweet Casserole - a concoction of sweet tater Lively eatery struggles with BBQ menu makeover
Kataifi pastry topped with whipped Greek yogurt, fresh Is LI’s grandest new restaurant opening worth the buzz?
A creamy parsnip and pear soup topped with Eatery in refurbished barn offers polished tavern fare