If they’re not quite as cozy as chocolate and peanut butter, bacon and whiskey have a close affinity — and, according to That Meetball Place, overlapping fan bases. That’s the reasoning behind Bacon & Barrels, a bash coming to the Farmingdale gastropub on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The kitchen will be preparing a variety of bacon-inspired noshes, such as bacon mac and cheese, Vietnamese bacon-banh-mi sliders, pork-belly sliders, bacon-wrapped franks, bacon caramels and more. Kannoli Kings of Massapequa will be supplying savory bacon-stuffed cannoli, and Popei’s Clam Bar of Coram will bring seafood-bacon bites.

To drink: Hudson Whiskey, a Hudson Valley distillery, will be sampling three whiskeys: Baby Bourbon (“expressively wood, superbly smoky, with mellow notes of vanilla and caramel”), Manhattan Rye (“vibrantly bold, spicy and backwoods rustic, with a smidgen of honey and coconut”) and Single Malt (“intensely deep, woody character with dulcet tones of vanilla wafer and spice”). There will also be a cash bar with a special menu of bacon-inspired cocktails.

Gary Sellers Band will provide live music all day.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door, and entitle the bearer to unlimited food. Buy tickets at the restaurant.

That Meetball Place is at 206 Main St, Farmingdale, 516-586-8880, thatmeetballplaceli.com

