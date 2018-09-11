Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Chasing down Cynthia Nixon's infamous bagel order on Long Island

A bagel prepared to the specs of Democratic

A bagel prepared to the specs of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon: Lox, cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onion on a cinnamon raisin bagel. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

Like most people, I winced a little when I first heard about gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon’s now infamous bagel order: lox, cream cheese, capers, red onions and tomatoes on a …. cinnamon raisin bagel? I try to keep an open mind about other people’s food preferences (the exception: well-done steak) but this just sounded wrong.

Turns out, it’s not as easy as you might think to get this combo in Suffolk County. I had to drop in on three bagelries before finding a place that had capers — and finally scored some at the always-busy First Class Bagel Café in East Northport.

The counter guy maintained his best poker face as I placed the order. (It made me think he’s fielded much worse). Then, it took a good 10 minutes to put one together.

I carted the brick of a sandwich to an outside table to examine its innards in natural light (and snap a photo). The café was generous with the lox, and the layering was smart. Even so, I really didn’t want to take a bite of the thing. 

I had to, though. More than one. I mostly tasted briny lox, and cream cheese, with little hits of sour and pungent crunch from the onions. Rather than smothering the entire thing in sweetness, though, the cinnamon-raisin bagel served as a sort of low-grade, exotic hum in the background. A sweeter bagel may have ruined it, but First Class’s version is subtle — and the cinnamon even added a pleasing warmth, much the way a cinnamon stick does in a Greek-style tomato sauce.

The naysayers should take a step back — this is just a quirky sandwich, albeit one that messes with long-held precepts about bagels and lox. Can it give you a bit of insight into Cynthia Nixon, and how she thinks, before Thursday’s primary? I think it might — but that's for you to decide.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

Polpette di zucchini, zucchini "meatballs," are served in New Italian spot  showcases inventive menu, veteran pizza maker
Butter-poached lobster with caramelized fennel and corn-and-tomato risotto Top LI chef earns 3 stars with new seafood spot
Mamoun's Falafel, a venerated eatery in Manhattan's Greenwich LI location of famous NYC eatery offers polished fast food
Executive chef Allison Fasano of Harleys American Grille LI's only female-led steakhouse earns 3 stars
Grandma's pierogi comes topped with crispy fried onions, Family-run eatery offers casual menu with wide appeal 
A popular dessert at the Red Salt Room Celeb chef faces most challenging makeover at LI hotel eatery