TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

 Mademoiselle Patiserrie, known for gluten-free sweets, opens in Patchogue

Tartlets at Mademoiselle Patisserie, which has opened in

Tartlets at Mademoiselle Patisserie, which has opened in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The life of a baker can be solitary, from the pre-dawn trip to the shop to working the dough before the rest of the world rises, 

At Mademoiselle Patisserie, which has opened on North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue this week, owner and baker Michelle Gillette Kelly has taken a measure of loneliness out of the process: She prepares all of her breads, croissants, pastries, cookies and tarts on a table in the front window of her new French-style patiserrie.

About a year ago, Gillette Kelly closed Ms. Michelle's Urban Gourmet, a gluten-free-focused bakery she owned in Bayport, and late last year began the process of taking over the North Ocean Avenue space next to Catch Oyster Bar. Her new bakery is petite, tidy and bright, with checkerboard floors, a counter with metal stools, and plenty of the gluten-free pastries she's known for, from blueberry muffins to giant scones to multiple flavors of macarons  Kelly also bakes savory tarts and quiche.

Sample prices are $2.75 for a muffin, $3 for a baguette and $16 for a half-dozen macarons. Coffee and espresso are made with beans from the French company Malongo.

Mademoiselle Patiserrie is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,Tuesday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

61 Ocean Ave., Patchogue. 631-627-8500. mademoiselleofpatchogue.com.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The pastrami hot dog served with pastrami, Cheddar New pastrami eatery fulfills friend's dying wish
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency
Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu
Arroz con mariscos at The Inkan in Garden Charming eatery brings a taste of Peru to LI
New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking