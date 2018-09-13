All good things can come to an end. And so they have in Sag Harbor, where Bay Burger owners Liza and Joe Tremblay have decided to close their 12-year-old eatery on Oct. 8. Their in-house handcrafted ice cream business, Joe and Liza’s Ice Cream, will no longer have a home, either.

The couple said they plan to shift careers to spend more time with their young children.

The property at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike is now on the market for for $3.25 million.

The closing is especially jarring for Sag Harbor residents, who’ve seen two other longtime budget-friendly restaurants, La Superica and Conca D’Oro, close recently. Bay Burger is known for its quality burgers, with its meats ground in-house and buns baked on premises. Local wine is served. Salad comes from the organic farm next door.

Over the years, customers came to count on certain routines. Free ice cream was dished out on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the fast food joint became a jazz club, hosting the popular Jam Session that attracted local musicians and fans.

"Joe and I have had a wonderful twelve-year run serving the community of Sag Harbor, both year-round and seasonal residents," said Liza Tremblay. " It's time for us to move on to other projects, but we hope to sell Bay Burger to another operator who will run a family-friendly and inclusive establishment."



