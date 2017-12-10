“From Rocky Point — to Vegas” could become chef Ralph Perrazzo’s new rallying cry.

Perrazzo’s 4-year-old eatery BBD’s (shorthand for Beers, Burgers, Desserts) has found a home for its second location, and it’s about 2,300 miles west, inside the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

It should be open by late 2018 with the same name.

Perrazzo lived in Las Vegas for five years and helped open Bradley Ogden at Caesars Palace. “Dining in Las Vegas is going through a lot of changes, and there’s many great restaurants off the Strip. I’m glad to be part of it,” he said.

The Vegas version of BBD’s will be 7,000 square feet and have 200 seats — 100 more than Rocky Point — but will otherwise emulate the BBD’s concept of fresh-ground burgers served three ways (grilled, griddled and steamed) alongside hard-to-find craft beers.

Since Perrazzo opened BBD’s in 2013, he has picked up numerous awards for his burgers and beer program, and was featured in an episode of Newsday’s Feed Me TV.

Perrazzo said BBD’s menu — which has swelled to include wings and bacon-laced appetizers, as well as a vegan menu that covers nachos, a gyro, burgers and cheesecake — will be replicated in Vegas. “And we’re expanding the vegan menu,” Perrazzo said.

His team is also building a custom beer tap system for Las Vegas, which will include two cask engines, some nitro lines and 33 to 34 lines altogether.

Palace Station, on West Sahara Avenue, is owned by Stations Casinos, which runs 20 properties throughout Sin City.