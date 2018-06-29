TODAY'S PAPER
BBD's in Rocky Point and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

A griddle burger at BBD's in Rocky Point.

A griddle burger at BBD's in Rocky Point. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
This year, the Fourth of July falls midweek. But that's no reason to postpone fireworks on the plate. Here are three eateries where you can enjoy some American classics and wave the napkin as well as the flag.

BBD's in Rocky Point stands for burgers, beers and desserts. It's a little celebration of each, generous and reliable. Recommended: bacon-pretzel-crusted macaroni and cheese; Yukon Gold "Tot Poppers;" grilled candied bacon wedge salad; saucy chicken wings; mini-Vienna beef hot dog sliders; pickle fries; burgers, either griddled or steamed; chicken and waffle "burger;" "My Cousin Philly" sandwich; tri-tip steak; the "Cinnabomb" cinnamon roll. Moderate. 

BBD's, 49 Rte. 25A, Rocky Point, 631-849-1620, eatbbds.com

Townline BBQ in Sagaponack is one of Long Island's masters of 'cue, savory and to the point. Recommended: baby back ribs; St. Louis ribs; beef short rib; pulled pork; pulled chicken; chopped brisket; spicy bread-and-butter pickles; collard greens; fried macaroni and cheese; hamburger; hot dog; "Buffalo" fries. Moderate. 

Townline BBQ, 3593 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack, 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

All American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa sticks to the basics. Stand in line. Find a place to sit. Enjoy. Recommended: double cheeseburger; quarter pounder; all-beef franks; grilled cheese; thick shakes. Inexpensive. 

All American Hamburger Drive-In, 4286 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-9574. allamericanhamburgerli.com

