If the two sides of Patchogue’s Main Street were scales filled with coffee beans, the east side would be weighted down. That is, until this week, when The Bean of Patchogue opened on West Main Street and helped balance the village's coffee geography.

The spacious new cafe takes over the former space that housed Queen City Cupcakes, and opening day was jumping, with a live guitarist, full tables and a constant line for coffee, pastries and gelato.

The cafe is the third location of a growing ‘bean’ chain that also includes the Babylon Bean and Bay Shore Bean, owned by Sal Gervasi. Rob Cutrone heads the Patchogue location.

Coffee beans for all three come from the company-owned roastery, East End Coffee Roasters, headed by roaster Dwight Amada. At The Bean of Patchogue, those find their way into a full range of hot and chilled coffees, espresso, latte and mocha ($2.50 to $7.50), and are also sold by the bag.

The counter and cases are stocked with sweets, from doughnuts and cake pops to cupcakes from Cakeuccino, minicakes from West Sayville’s Audrey's Fine Baked Goods and gelato made on the South Fork.

It’s not all sugar and caffeine — more virtuous choices include smoothies, fresh-pressed juices, acai bowls and salads ($5 to $11), and there is Coastal Craft Kombucha on tap.

The cafe's looks shares some of the vibe of the other Beans, including a wall of dripping cold brew. Seating takes in tables, a three-sided marble counter and a high-top on a fern-bedecked patio out front.

The Bean of Patchogue, 62 W. Main St., Patchogue. No working phone or website.