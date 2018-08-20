The late Anthony Bourdain, chef, author, and TV personality, will be celebrated with food and drink at a dinner at Beginnings in Atlantic Beach on Aug. 22.

Bourdain, known for his best-selling "Kitchen Confidential" and cable television series including "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," committed suicide while on assignment in France on June 8. He was 61.

A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the Long Island Crisis Center, where services include a suicide-prevention hotline and support group.

The cost of the five-course dinner and cocktails inspired by Bourdain's works will be $75 per person. It will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dishes will include choucroute garnie, the classic dish of braised pork with sausages and sauerkraut; vichyssoise, the chilled potato-leek soup, here with foie gras; Wellfleet oysters with mignonette sauce; dim sum with dipping sauces; coq au vin; and because Bourdain was no fan of dessert, his favorite pasta, cacio e pepe with guanciale.There will be drinks with each dish.

The dinner event originally was to be part of the "taste of literature" dinners at Beginning, this one pegged to "Kitchen Confidential," said restaurant owner Ben Freiser. The event will go on to celebrate Bourdain's life and the tell-all book about restaurants that launched a new career fo the former chef at the now-closed Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan,

Beginnings, a gastropub with an affection for literature, has held about 50 theme dinners pegged to books. Among them have been Mario Puzo's "The Godfather;" "and Nicholas Pileggi's "Wiseguy," the source for Martin Scorsese's film "Goodfellas."

Beginnings, 1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-7483, beginningsrestaurant.com