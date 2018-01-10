Beginnings in Atlantic Beach is making diners an offer they can’t refuse: a five-course tasting menu based on “The Godfather.”

The dinner, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, is the latest in the gastropub’s series of literary-themed evenings. And owner Ben Freiser, chef David Bryer and beverage director Steve Magliano say they have had a criminal amount of fun planning the party.

“We’ll all be dressed up,” Freiser said. “The movie will be playing as well as the soundtrack, and we’re trying to rig a toy gun up in the bathroom.”

The meal begins with an antipasto spread fit for an Italian wedding (mortadella, prosciutto, caponata, olives, etc.). Toast Connie and Carlo with a “Scarlet Shores” (prosecco with cardoon liqueur and lemon) and hope the dinner turns out better than their marriage.

The first course, “You might have to cook for 20 guys one day,” features a Clemenza-inspired pork ragu with meatballs and sausage served over pappardelle accompanied by Chianti Classico.

The second course, “A delicious betrayal” salad of blood orange, fennel, olive, red onion and ricotta salata, will be washed down with “The Noose of Palermo” (gin, Aperol, blood orange).

The third course, mussels peperonata, is served with a “Book of the Moor” (Flor de Cana 7-year rum and cardamom). Possibly an allusion to Virgil “The Turk” Sollozzo.

Embrace your own inner Captain McCluskey with course four, “The best in the city”: veal Marsala with broccoli rabe. Drink a “Success in the New World” (Dewars, Amaretto di Saronno, mint).

Dessert will surprise no one: It’s “Leave the gun” cannoli with fruit and cheese, coffee and Galliano Ristretto, a coffee liqueur.

Beginnings has already honored “The Silence of the Lambs” (Freiser came in full Hannibal Lecter regalia; servers painted moths over their mouths), “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (the restaurant was transformed into a fairy garden) and “American Psycho” (complete with Patrick Bateman business cards).

Upcoming dinners include “The Devil Wears Prada” (Jan. 31), “Fifty Shades of Grey” (Jan. 31) and “Angela’s Ashes” (March 7).

“The Godfather” will cost you $75 (including all food and drink but no tip or tax). It starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. Reservations required.

Beginnings is at 1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-7483, beginningsrestaurant.com