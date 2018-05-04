On Cinco de Mayo weekend, there’s plenty of tequila to pour and many tacos to taste, Here are restaurants where you’ll enjoy both.

Besito branches in Huntington, Roslyn and West Islip are Long Island’s most upscale Mexican restaurants. Recommended: tableside guacamole, queso fundido with chorizo, skirt steak taco, chile relleno, enchiladas Suizas with chicken, beef short rib, crab budin. Moderate to expensive.

Besito, 402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001; 399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-620-3222, besitomexican.com

La Fondita in Amagansett has several Cinco de Mayo specials and other savory fare. Recommended: chicken tamale with green sauce, pork tamale with red sauce, poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and pomegranate seeds, tortilla soup, avocado burrito, chorizo torta, fish taco. Moderate.

La Fondita, 74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore offers exceptional lists of tequila and mezcal, and the food to go with them. Recommended: ceviche; pork shoulder-and-pork belly tacos; chile-rubbed brisket taco; Jalisco-style shrimp taco; Oaxacan-style skirt steak; chicken mole negro; charred Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com