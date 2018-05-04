TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
69° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Besito in Huntington and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Besito Mexican restaurants are offering specials on Cinco

Besito Mexican restaurants are offering specials on Cinco de Mayo. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

On Cinco de Mayo weekend, there’s plenty of tequila to pour and many tacos to taste, Here are restaurants where you’ll enjoy both.

Besito branches in Huntington, Roslyn and West Islip are Long Island’s most upscale Mexican restaurants. Recommended: tableside guacamole, queso fundido with chorizo, skirt steak taco, chile relleno, enchiladas Suizas with chicken, beef short rib, crab budin. Moderate to expensive.

Besito, 402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001; 399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-620-3222, besitomexican.com

La Fondita in Amagansett has several Cinco de Mayo specials and other savory fare. Recommended: chicken tamale with green sauce, pork tamale with red sauce, poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and pomegranate seeds, tortilla soup, avocado burrito, chorizo torta, fish taco. Moderate.

La Fondita, 74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore offers exceptional lists of tequila and mezcal, and the food to go with them. Recommended: ceviche; pork shoulder-and-pork belly tacos; chile-rubbed brisket taco; Jalisco-style shrimp taco; Oaxacan-style skirt steak; chicken mole negro; charred Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu
Arroz con mariscos at The Inkan in Garden Charming eatery brings a taste of Peru to LI
New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking
Soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable fricassee are a Charming country inn on LI earns 3 stars
Hummus topped with chopped grilled lamb is garnished Pride, passion distinguish new Middle Eastern spot