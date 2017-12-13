Sushi burritos might not have the same cachet as poke, but are nevertheless catching up as they make their way onto Long Island.

Big Bang Sushi & Poke opened in West Hempstead recently with dozens of versions of the Tex-Mex-Japanese hybrid, a nori-wrapped creation that combines burritos with sushi hand rolls. Prices for the build-your-own version start at $9.50, while custom sushi burritos start at $7.

The appearance of sushi burritos in the U.S. — which are sometimes called sushirritos — is usually pegged to Peter Yen’s San Francisco eatery Sushirrito, which opened in 2011. (Big Bang originally opened with the name Big Bang Sushirrito, but changed it a few weeks after opening.)

As the name suggests, poke bowls also join the party at the 12-seat Big Bang Sushi & Poke. Customers choose a bowl, burrito or salad; then add proteins and mix-ins, including blue crab, eel, tamago, mango and peanuts. Each dish is finished with a sauce, from sesame aioli to eel sauce to sriracha.

Soups, classic hand rolls and noodles also populate the menu.

Big Bang Sushi & Poke opens at 11 a.m. Monday to Saturday, closing at 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the eatery is open from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Big Bang Sushi & Poke 342 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead. 516-750-8889

.

