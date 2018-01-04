TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Overcast 27° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Biggie Burgers opens in North Merrick

"Biggie Small" and "Billie Big" are among the burgers served at Biggie Burgers in North Merrick. Photo Credit: Biggie Burgers

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Biggie Burgers is beefing up eating out in North Merrick.

The eatery opened earlier this week on Jerusalem Avenue, by first-time restaurateur Bob Brooks, a former Nassau County police officer.

Brooks, who lives in Bellmore, said: “This was a little restaurant that had closed. We gave it a face-lift.” Biggie Burgers is on the site previously occupied by Balabalo’s Hot Dogs.

You can order a hot dog at Biggie Burgers, too, as well as grilled cheese, a BLT and chicken nuggets.

The “Biggie Small” burgers and cheeseburgers are $1.99 to $3.50; the “Billie Big” burgers, $5.99 to $7.99. Hot dogs: $2.99. Toppings are 50 cents to $1 each.

Hand-spun shakes made with Hershey ice cream are $3.99. Sides, from knishes and onion rings to fries and house-made macaroni and cheese, are $2.50 to $2.99.

Brooks said that he used to sell hot dogs on Sunrise Highway in Rosedale, Queens, when a frank was 25 cents, and has also worked in a local pizza shop.

Biggie Burgers is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Biggie Burgers, 2224 Jerusalem Ave., North Merrick, 516-992-8600.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Kataifi pastry topped with whipped Greek yogurt, fresh Is LI’s grandest new restaurant opening worth the buzz?
Sweet Casserole - a concoction of sweet tater Lively eatery struggles with BBQ menu makeover
A creamy parsnip and pear soup topped with Eatery in refurbished barn offers polished tavern fare
Delicate seafood dumplings are stuffed with shrimp, pork This eatery serves the best $5 lunch on LI
The Spanakopita pie is made with spinach, scallions, Greek-inspired pizza stands out at LI eatery
Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery