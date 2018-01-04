Biggie Burgers is beefing up eating out in North Merrick.

The eatery opened earlier this week on Jerusalem Avenue, by first-time restaurateur Bob Brooks, a former Nassau County police officer.

Brooks, who lives in Bellmore, said: “This was a little restaurant that had closed. We gave it a face-lift.” Biggie Burgers is on the site previously occupied by Balabalo’s Hot Dogs.

You can order a hot dog at Biggie Burgers, too, as well as grilled cheese, a BLT and chicken nuggets.

The “Biggie Small” burgers and cheeseburgers are $1.99 to $3.50; the “Billie Big” burgers, $5.99 to $7.99. Hot dogs: $2.99. Toppings are 50 cents to $1 each.

Hand-spun shakes made with Hershey ice cream are $3.99. Sides, from knishes and onion rings to fries and house-made macaroni and cheese, are $2.50 to $2.99.

Brooks said that he used to sell hot dogs on Sunrise Highway in Rosedale, Queens, when a frank was 25 cents, and has also worked in a local pizza shop.

Biggie Burgers is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Biggie Burgers, 2224 Jerusalem Ave., North Merrick, 516-992-8600.