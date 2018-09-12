The owners of the the Blue Duck Bakery Café are shuttering the Southampton location where the business began 19 years ago. They will mark the eve of the closure in true lemons-to-lemonade fashion with a day of free coffee and samples for customers.

Blue Duck co-owner Nancy Kouris said the building at 30 Hampton Rd. (also called Route 27A) has a new owner, and Saturday will be the last day for the bakery there.

On Friday, also National Bakery Day, Blue Duck will hold a customer appreciation day. "You don't realize the impact you have until something like this happens," said Kouris, who co-owns the bakery with her husband, Keith. Blue Duck has three other locations — Riverhead, Southold and Greenport — but Southampton was the busiest, she said.

Blue Duck began selling artisanal breads from the Hampton Road spot on Columbus Day weekend in 1999, overcoming a fire that occurred three days after opening. A wholesale business eventually grew, and in 2008, bread production was moved to its location in Southold. All sweet doughs and pies continued to be produced in Southampton, Kouris said.

The couple is looking for another location in town. "We're going to have to do a little scrambling," Nancy Kouris said.

Blue Duck's other locations will remain open as usual, and the bakery will continue to take part in a few South Fork farmers markets, including those in Westhampton Beach and Sag Harbor.

Blue Duck Bakery is also at: 130 Front St., Greenport, 631-333-2060; 309 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-591-2710; and 56275 Main Rd. in Southold, 631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com