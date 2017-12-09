Blue Oyster Seafood & Oyster Bar is planning to open in January on Main Street in Islip.

The new restaurant is expected to start shucking in the space occupied by Bottoms Up, a sports bar that has closed.

Owner Lisa Piazza said the chef at the restaurant will be Kenneth Pulomena, whose resume includes stints at Blue Water Grill and Docks in Manhattan, the Yankee Stadium Diamond Club, and the now-closed Sanibel Chophouse in Lynbrook.

“We’re working on the new menu,” Piazza said. “And there’s a lot of renovation” underway. She expects that the renovation of the sports bar space will be completed in about 30 days. The goal includes “a little bit of Manhattan style here.”

Blue Oyster Seafood & Oyster Bar is slated to open at 526 Main St., Islip.