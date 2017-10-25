The persistent souls who cross the finish line Sunday during the Suffolk County Marathon will have an extra perk awaiting them on the other side: a pint of cold Pilsner, brewed especially for them.
Ten kegs of Pride of Suffolk marathon beer were brewed by Patchogue’s Blue Point Brewing Co. using Long Island hops. At 4.9 percent alcohol, the lager is full-bodied but still crisp enough to quench a body that has run 26 miles (or even just 3; both half-marathon and 5K finishers get free beer, too).
The 2017 Catholic Health Services Suffolk County Marathon starts and ends in downtown Patchogue, and takes runners along the county’s South Shore while raising money for veterans organizations. Based on registrations, officials expect about 2,600 people to participate, according to county Executive Steve Bellone.
Those who aren’t competing will have plenty to eat and drink that day, too: The FreedomFest: Taste of Long Island Festival and Street Fair also takes place in downtown Patchogue Sunday, running from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. About 60 food and beverage vendors are expected, including South Fork Bakery, Rolling Smoke Grill and chef Jason Tepper’s Farm to Truck.
