Make way for the Behemoth Burger.

The Behemoth, one of the oversized treats on the menu at the new Bowlero Sayville bowling alley and arcade, is a five-pound, 14-inch round party burger meant to be shared by eight to 10 people.

Samples of The Behemoth will be served at Bowlero Sayville’s grand opening event on Saturday, Oct. 28. New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz is expected to be hosting the debut, which also features a high-tech arcade and 60 lanes.

The Behemoth’s five-pound beef patty comes dressed with bacon, 12 American cheese slices, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and special sauce.

It will take a big bite out of your wallet: costing $54.99. But you’re not expected to “go it alone,” as the menu says.

“The idea is if you have a birthday party or a group order, you can share,” Bowlero spokeswoman Rikki Ulmer said.

Grand opening guests also can sample 9-inch-high Pizza Cakes, which are packed with melted cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni and meatballs, and topped with more cheese and pepperoni. Also available for sampling: pizza cupcakes, and the two-foot-long Mega Mad Dog covered with mustard, Coney Island sauce and diced onions.

Ulmer says the Behemoth Burger and Mega Dog will be available on Bowlero Sayville’s regular menu. The Pizza Cake will be available only for catered parties.

Bowlero Sayville is one of 35 Bowlero locations around the United States owned and operated by Bowlmor AMF. There is a second location in Commack.

Bowlero Sayville, 5660 Sunrise Hwy., 631-567-8900, bowlero.com.

Bowlero Commack, 2183 Jericho Turnpike, 631 499-7722