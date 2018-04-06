The thought of April in Paris — “this is a feeling that no one can ever reprise.” Whether it’s Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, or you singing in the shower, the City of Light glistens. Here are three restaurants where you’ll find a taste of French cuisine.

Brasserie Cassis in Plainview is decorated like a movie set meant to evoke Francophile feelings. Recommended: frisee salad with lardons, Nicoise salad, quiche Lorraine, mussels mariniere, roast chicken, coq au vin, duck a l’orange, short rib beef Bourguignonne, profiteroles. Moderate to expensive.

Brasserie Cassis, 387 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 516-653-0090, brasseriecassis.com

Le Soir in Bayport has been devoted to French fare for decades, with some country style. Recommended: poached bay scallops with white butter sauce, onion soup gratinee, oysters mignonette, steak au poivre, filet mignon with red wine sauce, duck a l’orange, herb-crusted rack of lamb. Moderate to expensive.

Le Soir, 825 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-472-9090, lesoirbayport.com

Aperitif in Rockville Centre goes beyond French borders but offers enough choices to make you reach a near-Gallic reverie. Recommended: foie gras-and-chicken liver mousse, mussels Provencale with fries, seafood salad, onion soup, duck rillettes, dry sausage, grilled hanger steak, grilled lamb chops.

Aperitif, 242 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-594-3404, aperitifbistro.com