Customers of Massapequa Park’s former IHOP can once again have their pancakes served with a side of personality. The landmark building across from the Massapequa Park railroad station reopened late last month with some of the same chatty waitstaff, a new red roof and new name: The Breakfast Barn, serving breakfast and lunch.

Owner Camille Gnolfo lost the IHOP franchise in February, says manager Susan Koscis of Bellmore, who had worked as a waitress there for 25 years.

“We had a huge following in the community,” says Koscis. She stayed on to manage The Breakfast Barn with another longtime former server, Karen Austin of Oakdale.

Pancakes are still on the menu, along with French toast, waffles and eggs, the latter nestled with corned beef hash or rolled up in a make-your-own omelet.

Most items range in price from $8 to $12. On the higher end, chicken and waffles with a choice of barbecue or honey mustard sauce costs $11.99. Salads, burgers and Monte Cristo sandwiches are also available.

For $6.99 kids can gorge on eggs and bacon, waffles or chicken fingers. Tables are covered with white paper, for the kids to draw with crayons and the waitstaff to write their names — upside down and backwards — for youngsters to decipher.

The Breakfast Barn, 4870 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park, 516-541-4467. Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.