More than six months after a car plowed into its facade and forced its closure, Brews Brothers Grille in Franklin Square has reopened — and its owners are busy planning another location.

The bar and restaurant, which opened in 2009, is known for its wings, burgers and craft beer. Co-owner Brian Clermont has picked up various awards for his wings at regional and national competitions, including at the 2016 National Buffalo Wing Festival.

On June 24, 2017, around 1 a.m., a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant, causing enough damage to force it to shutter for a monthslong renovation.

In early January, the work was complete. “It was very hard, but the town has been incredible, and so have our longtime customers. I’m very thankful,” said Clermont, who co-owns Brews Brothers Grille with Michael Weinberg. The only change to the menu, he added, were some slight price adjustments.

In the meantime, the partners are busy renovating the two-story space on Wall Street in Huntington where XO Restaurant Wine & Chocolate Lounge used to be.

Clermont said that the second location of Brews Brothers Grille will have the same menu as the original, in a slightly larger space, and with 40 taps — 20 on each floor. He expects it to open later this winter.

Brews Brothers Grille, 183 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square. 516-216-5008. www.brewsbrothersgrille.com