The time-honored formula of craft beer, burgers and wings upon which Franklin Square’s Brews Brothers Grille hangs its hat has arrived in Huntington.

Owners Brian Clermont and Michael Weinberg have opened a larger satellite of their pub inside the two-story Wall Street spot where XO Restaurant Wine & Chocolate Lounge used to be, and before that, Mare Luna.

The space can fit about 150 people, and combines more traditional table dining downstairs with a rustic beer-hall vibe upstairs, buoyed by custom-built wooden benches and tables.

Each floor has a full bar and 20 taps — 40 taps in all, divvied up between big guns such as Guinness, offbeat beers such as a wild sour from Destihl Brewery and local brews from Montauk Brewing Company and Blue Point Brewing Company, among others.

As in Franklin Square, the menu is anchored by Clermont’s award-winning wings ($8 for six) — his recipes have picked up trophies at regional and national competitions — as well as burgers, tacos and other pub-ish fare executed by chef Christopher Fusaro, former chef-owner of Massapequa’s Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill.

Fusaro said he will run regular specials. One item only found in Huntington is the Homestead burger, an eight-ounce patty topped with American cheese, bacon and a fried egg.

Clermont and Weinberg opened the first BBG in Franklin Square in 2009. Last year, that pub had to close after a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant, causing extensive damage; it reopened in January.

Huntington’s Brews Brothers Grille is open for lunch and dinner daily.

Brews Brothers Grille, 69 Wall St., Huntington. brewsbrothersgrille.com