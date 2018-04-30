TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Brews Brothers Grill opens in Huntington

The Homestead Burger at Brews Brothers Grill in

The Homestead Burger at Brews Brothers Grill in Huntington is topped with bacon, American cheese and a fried egg. Photo Credit: Brews Brothers Grill

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The time-honored formula of craft beer, burgers and wings upon which Franklin Square’s Brews Brothers Grille hangs its hat has arrived in Huntington.

Owners Brian Clermont and Michael Weinberg have opened a larger satellite of their pub inside the two-story Wall Street spot where XO Restaurant Wine & Chocolate Lounge used to be, and before that, Mare Luna.

The space can fit about 150 people, and combines more traditional table dining downstairs with a rustic beer-hall vibe upstairs, buoyed by custom-built wooden benches and tables.

Each floor has a full bar and 20 taps — 40 taps in all, divvied up between big guns such as Guinness, offbeat beers such as a wild sour from Destihl Brewery and local brews from Montauk Brewing Company and Blue Point Brewing Company, among others.

As in Franklin Square, the menu is anchored by Clermont’s award-winning wings ($8 for six) — his recipes have picked up trophies at regional and national competitions — as well as burgers, tacos and other pub-ish fare executed by chef Christopher Fusaro, former chef-owner of Massapequa’s Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill.

Fusaro said he will run regular specials. One item only found in Huntington is the Homestead burger, an eight-ounce patty topped with American cheese, bacon and a fried egg.

Clermont and Weinberg opened the first BBG in Franklin Square in 2009. Last year, that pub had to close after a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant, causing extensive damage; it reopened in January.

Huntington’s Brews Brothers Grille is open for lunch and dinner daily.

Brews Brothers Grille, 69 Wall St., Huntington. brewsbrothersgrille.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

New Indian eatery serves flavor-packed fare
The double cheese burger at Addy's BBQ in Eatery puts American twist on halal cooking
Soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable fricassee are a Charming country inn on LI earns 3 stars
Hummus topped with chopped grilled lamb is garnished Pride, passion distinguish new Middle Eastern spot
Fish tacos with red snapper, pico de gallo Caribbean eatery livens up LI Main Street
Juicy soup dumplings filled with pork and gingery Sushi spot impresses with Chinese-influenced dishes