Brownstone's Coffee opens in former Friendly's in East Northport

Avocado toast with bacon, an over-easy egg and pickled onions on multigrain bread at Brownstone's Coffee, which has opened in East Northport. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

A former East Northport Friendly's that closed over three years ago is wearing a new identity as Brownstone's Coffee, a breakfast-and-lunch joint with a turn-of-the-century vibe and a sprawling coffee menu.

Brownstone's father-and-son owners, Manny and Christopher Kourounis, opened their third location on Larkfield Road on May 29. It has 60 seats and a coffee counter, and joins two previous locations in Amityville and West Islip.

The East Northport menu is identical to the sister restaurants, with all-day breakfast (well, until the 3:30 p.m. closing time) of dishes such as steak and eggs, French toast, crepes, Belgian waffles, omelets and four iterations of avocado toast ($10-13). A custom-roasted coffee blend serves as the house brew, and the java menu extends to plenty of espresso variations as well as pagoccinos ($5), Brownstone's twist on frappés. Those seeking lunch will find a brigade of sandwiches, burgers, salads and panini ($11-15).

The footer of Brownstone's menu contains a blurb about franchise opportunities, and director of franchising Christina Walberg confirmed that Brownstone's first franchised location will open in New Jersey soon. She added that Brownstone's will add a fourth location "in the next year to year and a half," but wouldn't specify where.

Brownstone's Coffee first opened in Amityville in 2002, long before the current breakfast boom took hold. That location had a couple of openings and closings — one caused by a 2015 fire — before reopening for good in 2017.

The East Northport Brownstone's opens daily at 7:30 a.m., closing at 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Brownstone's Coffee, 361 Larkfield Rd., East Northport. 631-486-8897, brownstonescoffee.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

