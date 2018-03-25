Add the cleverly named Bucket List to Long Island’s burgeoning fried chicken scene, with a somewhat carnival like approach to the menu, including an appetizer sampler of fried foods that comes on a Ferris wheel.

The 90-seat casual restaurant is the work of Ian Coughlin and Cemil Turan, who are also involved with Parlay Gastropub and Mesita, both in Rockville Centre. Bucket List quietly opened two weeks ago in the Rockville Centre space that last housed barbecue joint The Pig & Queen.

Along with fried chicken in an eight-piece bucket ($24), a half-bucket ($16), with waffles ($18) or slathered in hot sauce Nashville-style ($14), the menu features over-the-top shakes and giant sundaes.

The Sweet Shoppe ($15) starts with a vanilla ice cream shake glass that is rimmed by Fruity Pebbles cereal and is topped with whipped cream and Fruit Loops, garnished with a swirly lollipop, rock candy pop and cotton candy.

The sundaes go for similar status including the $65 Bucket List Sundae, which feeds 10 or more, and comes with grocery list of ingredients that includes three kinds of ice cream, layered with whipped cream, three kinds of sauce, several types of candy, homemade Belgian waffles, ice cream cones and cherries to top it all off.

As for the aforementioned Ferris wheel of starters, it comes with the kind of fried food one would expect: fried pickles, fried cornbread bites, onion rings, popcorn chicken and funnel fries, funnel cake batter fried in the shape of French fries dusted in powdered sugar.

Bucket List is open daily for lunch and dinner.

201 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-821-5478.