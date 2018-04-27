The Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775 took place far from Long Island, but its name is being evoked by a new Wantagh gastropub with an eclectic craft beer list and re-upped tavern fare.

“I’m a history buff,” said owner Rob Beck of naming his new place, Bunker Hill American Taproom, which opened on Wantagh Avenue on April 25. The pub replaces RP McMurphy’s, which Beck also owned for the last three years. Beck said that when an adjacent store became vacant, he took over the space, added a kitchen and dining room, and introduced a more modern vibe, with stone walls and sleek wooden accents.

Chef Joanna Geis' menu riffs on pub food with starters such as mini-smoked sausage corn dogs, blistered shishito peppers and potato tots smothered in crispy bacon, cheddar, sour cream and scallion. The house Bunker Burger can come with melted Manchego, and a blackberry bacon melt with havarti cheese. Entrees such as coffee-rubbed tri-tip steak with garlic mashed potatoes and slow-roasted pork belly with pickled apples and potato puree round out the menu. Starters range from $6 to $13, burgers and sandwiches top out at $14, and entrees fall between $18 to $25.

Bunker Hill's 20 taps travel from Stella Artois and Delirium Tremens to Goose Island Sofie (a saison) and Kentucky Rye Barrel IPA. Cans and bottles, from Becks to Greenport Harbor Black Duck Porter to Barrier Money IPA from Barrier Brewing Company.

Bunker Hill is open for lunch and dinner daily, with a late night menu until 2 a.m.

Bunker Hill American Taproom, 1912 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh. 516-679-1775. bunkerhillny.com