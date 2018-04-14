Caci North Fork, one of the North Fork’s best restaurants, is taking a trip south. Not all the way to the Hamptons, but to Shelter Island. In May, the Southold Italian eatery will open a second location at the Shelter Island House. The inn’s restaurant, The Tavern at Shelter Island, will be transformed into Caci Shelter Island.

Caci, owned by brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony, Daniele, Joseph and Kelly Cacioppo, opened in 2014. Chef-partner Marco Pellegrini moved from his native Umbria to the North Fork to run the kitchen, and he promptly earned three stars from Newsday and secured (and has retained) a place on our Top 10 Italian list.

The menu at CSI is similar in price and tone to that of CNF. Starters, such as grilled calamari skewers with breadcrumbs, are $16 to $19; homemade pastas, such as buffalo-milk-ricotta ravioli with black truffles, $19 to $22; mains, such as grilled lamb chops with apple chutney, are $32 to $44.

But Shelter Island also offers a selection of crudo (seasoned raw fish, $19 to $22) and will serve breakfast and happy hour (menus not yet finalized).

Pellegrini will supervise both kitchens.

The collaboration is the product of a longtime friendship between the owners of the inn and the restaurant. Sisters Janet Rogler and Suzanne Walsh bought the historic hotel in 2015. It had a long run as the Olde Country Inn and was briefly the Gallic-chic La Maison Blanche before they took it over. Initially, the inn’s restaurant, the Tavern at Shelter Island, was a joint venture with the well-regarded island restaurant SALT. It closed earlier this year and everyone involved hopes to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

Caci Shelter Island will be open nine months of the year and plans to host special events with the hotel during the winter months.

Caci Shelter Island will be at 11 Stearns Point Rd., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-5659, cacirestaurants.com.